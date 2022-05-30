Advertisement
NECO Extends Registration Deadline For 2022 SSCE By Three Weeks
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the registration period for the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.
NECO’s Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani, announced this in a statement on Monday.
According to him, the council has decided to extend the registration deadline for the examination for this year by three weeks.
The registration period which was initially scheduled to close on May 30 has now been extended to the midnight of June 20.
NECO informed the Ministries of Education, principals, commandants, and other stakeholders in various states and the Federal Capital that there would be no further extension after this.
It revealed that the 2022 NECO SSCE would commence on June 27 and last till August 12, adding that candidates would be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.
Read the full statement below:
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has extended the registration period of the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates to midnight on Monday 20th June 2022.
The registration period was initially scheduled to close on Monday 30th May 2022.
State Ministries of Education, Principals, Commandants, and all stakeholders are enjoined to note that there would be no further extension after that.
The 2022 NECO Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) will commence on 27th June 2022, and end on Friday 12th August 2022.
Candidates are to be examined in 76 subjects during the examination.
Azeez Sani
Head Information and Public Relations Division