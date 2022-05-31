Advertisement

Buhari, APC Governors’ Meeting In Pictures

Channels Television  
Updated May 31, 2022
President Muhammadu Buhari stands with some governors for a group photograph at the State House in Abuja on May 31, 2022.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari met with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting focused on giving guidance on who should emerge as the APC flagbearer ahead of the ruling party’s national convention to produce its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, also attended the meeting.

Some of the highlights of the meeting are captured in the pictures below:



More on Politics

APC Presidential Panel Screens Osinbajo, Akpabio, Bankole, Others Expected

My Success As Lagos Governor Qualifies Me For Presidency, Tinubu Tells APC Panel

INEC Test Runs BVAS IN Ekiti Ahead Of Governorship Election

Peter Obi Could Have Been My Vice President In NNPP – Kwankwaso

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV