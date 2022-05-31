Buhari, APC Governors’ Meeting In Pictures

President Muhammadu Buhari met with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting focused on giving guidance on who should emerge as the APC flagbearer ahead of the ruling party’s national convention to produce its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, also attended the meeting.

Some of the highlights of the meeting are captured in the pictures below: