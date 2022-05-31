Hunters Kill Boko Haram Commander In Borno, Recover AK-47 Rifle

Hunters in the North-East have killed a Boko Haram commander and his deputy during a clash in Shaffa Taku, a village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

This is according to the Chairman and Commander of hunters and vigilantes (Sarkin Baka) in the region, Mohammed Shawulu-Yohanna.

In a telephone conversation with Channels Television, Yohanna revealed that an AK-47 rifle and a motorcycle used by the terrorists were recovered and would soon be handed over to the Nigerian military in Biu.

“Yes, we acted on an intelligence about the movement of the insurgents who have been terrorising communities in the last two weeks,” he said.

“Upon receiving the information, I mobilised my team and stormed the spot in the evening at Shaffa Taku, which is a deserted community in Damboa.

“Luckily, we sighted the terrorists numbering more than 20 riding on motorcycles.

“We engaged them in a gun battle, and we were able to kill the Commander and his deputy, while several others fled with gunshot wounds.”

The hunters are known to assist the military in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents.

Shaffa Taku is located in the heart of Sambisa forest, which is a Boko Haram hideout.

Despite recent gains by the military, the insurgents continue to terrorise several communities in the region, including Mandaragirau in Biu, Sabon Gari in Damboa and other villages in Askira-Uba council.