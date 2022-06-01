Niger Govt Plans To Train Civil Servants, Signs MoU With ITF

Niger state government through the office of the Head of Service and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to train civil servants on capacity building.

The Director-General Chief Executive Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, said the decision was a result of mutual agreement between the state and ITF to build the capacity of all civil servants in the state.

Ari, represented by Gyang Davou, who is the Area Manager of ITF in Niger, said the partnership was geared towards improving the capacity of civil servants as key drivers of the image and structure of government operations.

“We have been working with synergy with the office of Head of Service, she has shown interest to civil servants development and their welfare.

“This partnership is to train civil servants as the workforce of the state to compete with another workforce of other states.

“It is to enhance their capacity, broaden their skills and knowledge, the training will cut across all aspects for all civil servants in the state,” he said.

In her remarks, Salamatu Abubakar, Niger State Head of Service, commended ITF for the collaboration with the state government to develop the capacity of civil servants at large.

She assured that they would ensure the sustainability of the partnership to build the capacity of all cadres of civil servants to compete with the world.

She also added that the agreement was to form a formidable working relationship to meet the specific needs support selected training areas as identified in skills gaps.