Advertisement

Labour Party Faction Elects Ezenwafor As Presidential Flagbearer

Channels Television  
Updated June 8, 2022
Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor was elected presidential candidation of a Labour party faction on June 8, 2022.
Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor was elected presidential candidation of a Labour party faction on June 8, 2022.

 

The crisis rocking Labour party appears to be festering as a faction of the party led by Mr Calistus Okafor has held its National Convention to elect Ambassador Jude Ezenwafor as its presidential flagbearer.

“What we are doing here today is to elect a man who is worthy to give us that change we’ve been yearning for,” Okafor said.

In his acceptance speech, the presidential candidate of the Okafor-led faction pledged to rescue Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Ado-Ibrahim Emerges YPP Presidential Candidate

“I have never been in a wrong place. Labour party is going for a rescue mission,” Ezenwafor said.

With the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the election of presidential candidates looming, the Labour party appears divided on who will be the party’s flagbearer.

Mr Peter Obi is the candidate of the INEC-recognised Julius Abure-led faction.



More on Politics

Niger Governor Lauds Tinubu’s Triumph In APC Presidential Primary

That You Prevailed Confirms Your Tenacity: Atiku Congratulates Tinubu

Atiku Meets PDP Governors After Tinubu’s Emergence As APC Presidential Candidate

2023: Ado-Ibrahim Emerges YPP Presidential Candidate

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV