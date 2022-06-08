Security Operatives Rescue Kidnapped Chinese Citizen, Two Others In Kaduna

A Chinese and two other persons who were kidnapped by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway in Kaduna state have been rescued by security operatives.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

He said the police and military teams of operation Puff Adder and Operation Thunder Strike had during a joint operation had earlier in the day intercepted a group of armed bandits while on a mission at Sabon Sara village attempting to gain access to the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

It was gathered that the security operatives observed the suspicious movement of the bandits and courageously engaged the bandits in a gun duel, thereby leading to the rescue of three kidnap victims, including a Chinese citizen and two others, while the bandits fled, abandoning eight of their motorcycles.

The police spokesman further said that the rescued victims have been taken to a hospital for medical attention, while efforts are on with a view to arresting the injured bandits.

This is even as he called on the nearby communities and beyond to report any person seen nursing a suspected gun injury to the nearest security formation as quick action will be taken.