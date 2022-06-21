Two Senators Defect From APC To PDP

Two senators have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The senators are Ahmed Keita representing Katsina north senatorial district and Senator Francis Alimikhena representing Edo North.

Read Also: President Buhari Sends Ministerial List To Senate For Screening

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nominated Senator Philip Aduda as the new minority leader to fill the vacant seat created by Senator Enyinnaya Abariba’s defection.

Also, the party nominated Senator Chukwuka Utazi as the new senate minority whip.