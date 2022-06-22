Advertisement

Sadio Mane Signs Three-Year Contract With Bayern Munich

Channels Television  
Updated June 22, 2022
Photo Credit; Bayern Munich

 

FC Bayern have confirmed the signing of Sadio Mané from Liverpool. The 30-year-old attacker has agreed on a contract with the German record champions until 30 June 2025.

Herbert Hainer, FC Bayern president disclosed this on Wednesday  “Sadio Mané is a global star, who underlines the appeal of FC Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole.”

“Fans come to the stadiums to see such players. It’s great that our board led by Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidžić have managed to sign a player like Sadio Mané for FC Bayern.”

The Senegalese expressed his elation at arriving at a club he had long admired

“I’m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich. We spoke a lot and I felt a big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me, there were no doubts” Mnae said.

“It’s the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg, I watched a lot of Bayern games – I really like this club!”

Photo Credit” Bayern Munich

 

In 2016 Mane signed for Liverpool, with whom he won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.

He also played a leading role in the English giants’ long-awaited Premier League title in 2020. Last season Mané collected the EFL Cup and FA Cup, as well as being a runner-up in the Champions League and Premier League.

The forward made a total of 269 competitive appearances for the Reds, scoring 120 goals.



More on Sports

Chelsea’s Lukaku Set For Inter Milan Return On Loan

Mane Poses In Bayern Shirt During Munich Medical Check

Ex-Footballer Samuel Eto’o Pleads Guilty To Tax Fraud To Avoid Prison

Jabeur Hails ‘Unbelievable’ Chance To Pair Up With Serena Williams

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV