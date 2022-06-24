Advertisement

PHOTOS: Kwankwaso, Fayose Visit Wike In Port Harcourt

Updated June 24, 2022
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike receives Rabiu Kwankwaso in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on June 24, 2022.
Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso on Friday paid a visit to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

While the meeting’s purpose is yet unclear, it may not be unconnected to the 2023 general elections.

Also present at the meeting was former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Other political players such as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have visited Mr Wike in the past few days.

Mr Wike on Thursday received Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda and other PDP politicians, also in Port Harcourt.

Others who have visited Mr Wike recently include Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoki.

 

See more photos from Mr Kwankwaso’s visit:

