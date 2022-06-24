ADC Nominates Tonto Dikeh As Deputy Governorship Candidate For Rivers

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Rivers state, Tonte Ibraye, has presented controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh, as his running mate ahead of the 2023 elections.

Dikeh announced the nomination via her social media handles on Friday, where she shared their plans if elected into office during next year’s election.

“I thank Mr Tonte Ibraye (@TonteIbraye), the Governorship candidate for ADC, Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate,” Dikeh tweeted.

“We are looking at investing in social protection, creating social value system & increased women’s inclusion in governance.”

Tonte Ibraye and Tonto Dikeh were also presented their Certificate of return by the ADC party chairman, Ralph Okey Nwosu in Abuja on Friday

The issuance showed the readiness to start mobilising for support towards victory at the general election.

The certificate presentation was witnessed by members of the party’s National Working Committee and critical stakeholders among others.

One-time Senator of Kaduna Central and human rights activist, Shehu Sani reacted to Dikeh’s nomination as running mate to Ibraye via his Twitter handle

“Tonto Dikeh’s emergence as the Deputy Governorship candidate in Rivers State is good for Democracy,” Sani tweeted.

“This is a great challenge to other Female Nollywood and Kannywood stars; to step out of the screen to the ring. I’m not unaware that others have tried in the past.”

