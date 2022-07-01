Tinubu Did Not Meet With Wike In France – Spokesperson

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not meet with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in France, a spokesperson said on Friday.

Reports had emerged online about a supposed meeting between Tinubu and Wike, a chieftain of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

But a statement signed by a spokesperson of the Tinubu Media Office, Tunde Rahman, described the reports as fake.

“We have seen a viral social media post made by one of the chieftains of All Progressives Congress in Lagos State and media reports emanating from same about a supposed meeting in France between APC Presidential Standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State,” the statement said.

“It has become imperative to set the record straight. Although Asiwaju Tinubu is presently in France, he didn’t have any meeting with Governor Wike whether in that country or anywhere whatsoever.

“This, however, does not detract from the fact that the APC presidential candidate holds Governor Wike in high esteem.

“And given the national and across-party lines appeal of Asiwaju Tinubu’s candidature, he will not hesitate to meet any important national leader when desirable.

“As made public earlier, Asiwaju Tinubu is in France for some important engagements. He will return to the country shortly.

“We would like, once again, to advice journalists to always cross-check their information with appropriate officers before rushing to press to avoid unintended errors.”