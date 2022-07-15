Advertisement
Osun: You Must Stick To The Oath Of Neutrality, INEC Chairman Charges Officials
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has charged electoral officials to stick to the oath of neutrality while discharging their duties in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.
INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu gave the charge in a statement signed on Friday, a few hours before the commencement of the poll where the people of the state will decide who will govern them for the next four years.
“You must also stick to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed. I have confidence in your ability to consolidate on our recent successes,” Yakubu said.
“I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of commitment and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour.”
He equally assured Osun voters of safety during the poll, saying the commission is working closely with security to achieve that.
See the full statement issued below:
MESSAGE TO STAFF FROM THE INEC CHAIRMAN
Osun State Governorship Election
16th July 2022
Exactly 27 days ago, we conducted and concluded the Ekiti Governorship Election that was widely adjudged to be free, fair, credible, and inclusive. The feat was happily an elongation of the earlier successes recorded in Edo and Ondo States on 15th September and 10th October 2020, and in Anambra State on 6th November 2021. The sheer determination, resilience, and competence displayed by all of you, our members of staff, made it possible for the Commission to achieve these lofty goals.
As you are aware, the Osun State Governorship election will hold on Saturday. I have assured our stakeholders and the people of Osun State that the Commission will not do anything to the advantage or disadvantage of any political party or candidate. We have made adequate arrangements for the election. We have promised a level playing field for all. The security agencies have assured us of safety.
The people of Osun State and Nigerians will understandably hold us to our promise on election day. They will observe our attitude and behaviour from the opening to the closing of polls. They will particularly observe our management of the election results and measure the extent of our adherence to the extant laws through every stage of the electoral process.
I appeal to you to uphold our Code of Conduct, display your usual sense of commitment and professionalism, remain above board and firmly resist any unethical behaviour. You must also stick to the Oath of Neutrality to which we have all subscribed. I have confidence in your ability to consolidate our recent successes.
Thank you for all your efforts.
Prof. Mahmood Yakubu
Abuja, Friday 15th July 2022.