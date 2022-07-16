Bandits Kidnap Two Catholic Priests In Kaduna

Two more priests of the Catholic Church have been kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna State, Channels Television has learned.

The two priests, Reverend Father John Cheitnum and Reverend Father Donatus Cleopas were reportedly abducted on Friday evening in Jere Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Their abduction comes less than two weeks after another priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas, was kidnapped by bandits from the parish rectory of Saint Charles Catholic Church, Zamina in Kauru LGA.

Although the security agencies have yet to confirm the incident, the Chancellor of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, spokes about the abduction.

In a statement, Okolo that the two priests were kidnapped by bandits at about 5pm on Friday while they were on pastoral duty at the rectory of Christ The King Catholic Church, Yadin Garu.

The Catholic chancellor prayed for the safe and quick return of the abducted priests and urged members of the Catholic community in Kafanchan to remain law abiding and prayerful.