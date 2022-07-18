Military Repel Terrorist Attack On Camp In Niger

A military camp in Sarkin Pawa, the headquarters of Munya Local Government Area of Niger State repealed the onslaught of terrorists suspected to be affiliated with the Boko Haram/ISWAP group.

The gunmen who sought to take the soldiers by surprise came in the wee hours of Monday, however, the security operatives were on alert and put up a formidable resistance.

Confirming the attack today, spokesperson for the Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA), Salis Sabo, stated that the terrorists came in hundreds trying to dislodge the military base.

He further disclosed that the military officers engaged them in a gun duel which lasted for about 2 hours until reinforcement came, leading to a successful counter-offensive that saw several gunmen killed.

Giving more details, Mr Sabo said it took the military backup less than 30 minutes to arrive at Sarkin Pawa from Minna in response to the distress call made by their comrades.

According to the COSA spokesman, the passion with which the security operatives fought off their assailants was unprecedented, he added that this vigour has restored hope in the minds of many.

Sabo said the report at the association’s disposal, shows that there were no casualties recorded on the side of the military but there were strong indications that some terrorists were gunned down, although the number is yet to be ascertained.

At the time of filing this report, the army and other security agencies in the theatre of operation were yet to make a statement regarding the attack.