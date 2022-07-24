Police Kill Two Bandits, Recover AK-47 In Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have killed two notorious bandits in Giwa Local Government Area.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mohammed Jalige, the bandits were killed while they attempted to kidnap some rural farmers working on their farms at Timburku village of Galadimawa ward in Giwa Local Government Area on Saturday, July 23rd.

He said that the DPO of Kidandan Division received intelligence information that some armed bandits have kidnapped an unspecified number of farmers working on their farm at Timburku village, and immediately, a detachment of Police Operation Restore Peace were deployed to the area, who engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

The spokesman further noted that the superior fire power of the police operatives led to the killing of two of the bandits, while the victims were rescued unhurt.

The police spokesman further disclosed that one AK47 rifle loaded with two rounds of live ammunitions and a motorcycle were recovered from the bandits.

According to him, the operational breakthrough could not have been achieved without the timely report and information by the citizens and swift response from the Police.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku enjoined the general public to always confide in the force and other sister security agencies to promptly report any distress situation as he assures them of speedy and effective response.