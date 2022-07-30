Magnus Abe Emerges SDP Governorship Candidate In Rivers

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has emerged the Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Abe who was a representative for Rivers South-East Senatorial District and strong opponent of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi within the APC emerged the governorshop candidate of the SDP at a substitution primary conducted by the party and supervised by an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Emmanuel Isong in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The Chairman of the substitution electoral committee of the SDP Governorship primary in Rivers State, Muhammed Ibrahim said Abe scored the entire 30 valid votes cast in the election to emerge the winner.

Abe was represented at the primary by his proposed running mate, Patricia Ogbonnaya.

Last Wednesday, Senator Abe who could not get the APC governorship ticket in Rivers announced his exit from the party.

On Friday, his spokesperson, Parry Benson, announced that the former federal lawmaker has pitched his tent with the SDP.

Senator Abe has, for a long time, been at loggerheads with the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, over the leadership of the APC in Rivers State.