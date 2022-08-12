Uzodimma: Crude Oil Thieves Should Not Be Treated As Sacred Cows

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has urged the Federal Government to identify the brains behind crude oil theft in Nigeria and bring them to justice.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja, he asserted that the act is a cancer that must be dealt with to stabilize the economy.

He warned against treating perpetrators as sacred cows, underscoring that anyone involved in the practice must be brought to book irrespective of whose ox is gored.

READ ALSO: Buhari Laments Rising Insecurity, Says Resources Are Stretched

Governor Uzodimma maintained that attention should defocus on the single-faith presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Instead, he said the country should dwell on the dwindling crude oil production and the nation’s inability to produce substantial crude oil due to theft.

According to him, it is time to put an end to the Muslim-Muslim presidential candidate debate and leave Nigerians to decide whom to elect.