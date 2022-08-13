Troops Neutralise Scores Of Terrorists In Kaduna, Recover Weapons

Troops of Operation Sanity have killed scores of terrorists during a clearance operation in Chikun local government area of kaduna state.

This was conveyed in an operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government from the security agencies carrying out the operation .

According to a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the terrorists were neutralized by ground troops and air assets during an operation in Galbi, Chikun local government.

According to Aruwan, troops of Operation Forest Sanity supported by assets of the Nigerian Air Force conducted clearance operations on an identified terrorist enclave in Galbi general area.

He explained that the troops during their advance across River Kaduna ran into stiff resistance from the insurgents, and after a fierce firefight, scores of the terrorists were neutralized as the military forces prevailed.

The Commissioner also disclosed that Two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), three AK47 rifles and seven motorcycles were recovered from the enclave of the neutralized bandits.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has expressed excitement at the feedback, and praised the troops for their tenacity in the significant victory against the enemy forces.

The Government while thanking the troops, air force crews, police personnel, intelligence operatives, and local vigilante members who contributed to the success of the mission, also urged the security forces to increase the momentum and vanquish the terrorists for good.