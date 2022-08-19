JUST IN: Terrorists Release Four More Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack Victims 

Terrorists who attacked an AK9 Train in Kaduna state on March 28 have released four more hostages in their custody.

Among the released hostages include an 85-year-old woman, Hajiya Halimatu Atta and and her 53-year-old daughter, Adama Aliyu.

A member of the negotiating team, Tukur Mamu told Channels Television that the victims were released on Friday after spending over four months in captivity.

Meanwhile, Mamu has drawn the attention of the federal government and the Christian Association of Nigeria about plan by the terrorists to marry off the youngest victim, 21-year-old Azurfa Lois John any moment from now, just as they did in the case of Leah Sharibu in Yobe state some years ago.

According to Mamu, one of the top commanders of the terrorists is said to be in love with Ms John.

He however pled with the Federal Government and other stakeholders to intensify efforts towards the release of the 23 victims still with the terrorists whose health conditions, he said, is pathetic and require urgent medical attention.

Mamu also called on CAN not to politicize the issue or reduce it to mere press releases, but to work closely with relevant authorities to engage the abductors on the case of Ms John before it is late.