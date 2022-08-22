Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar Attend NBA Conference In Lagos

Presidential candidates in the 2023 elections on Monday attended the Nigerian Bar Association’s annual general conference in Lagos.

Labour Party’s Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar appeared in person at the conference.

The NBA had earlier said two other presidential candidates – Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) – did not confirm their availability for the conference.

Watch as Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Kassim Shettima and Chimamanda Adichie grace the stage at the Nigerian Bar Conference’s 62nd Annual General Conference in Lagos on Monday. pic.twitter.com/OCXE94JgnR — Channels Television (@channelstv) August 22, 2022

However, Vice-Presidential candidate of the APC, Kassim Shettima, was present at the conference.

The Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu and that of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, were also in attendance.

The 2022 NBA Annual General Conference, with the theme “Bold Transitions”, is being held at the Eko Atlantic City until August 26.