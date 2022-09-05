Police Arrest Two Suspected Baby Factory Operators In Ogun

Two suspected baby factory operators have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command in Agbado area of the state.

Police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement on Monday said two women, Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu were apprehended on the 27th of August 2022 through credible information from members of the general public.

“The suspects were arrested following information received by police at Agbado divisional headquarters suggesting that Christiana Iyama who lives at No 4, Ibrahim Famuyiwa street, Agbado Ogun State, is operating a baby factory at her home address.

“There, she harbours young girls and hire men to impregnate them after which she will collect the baby on delivery and sell to her waiting buyers” the statement partly read.

The police imagemaker further disclosed that upon obtaining the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado division, Superintendent of Police, Awoniyi Adekunle mobilized his detectives to the area where the said Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu were arrested.

Preliminary investigation according to the police public relations officer revealed that Margaret Ogwu is one of the girls harboured by Christiana D’ivoire who employed the service of a man to impregnate the young lady and collected the child on delivery.

The baby was reportedly sold at the rate of N400,000 to one of Ms D’ivoire’s customers.

Ms. D’ivoire further confessed to the police that, she sold up to three children from different women to different customers.

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole ordered that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.