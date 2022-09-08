PDP BoT Chair Jibrin Resigns, Wabara Takes Over

Peoples Democratic Party Board of Trustees Chairman, Walid Jibrin, has resigned, Channels Television has learnt.

“I am stepping down as the chairman of BoT. I am stepping down to make it easier for all of us,” he said at a BoT and National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

He also confirmed his resignation to Channels Television.

Former President of the Senate of Nigeria, Adolphus Wabara (from Abia State), has since been appointed as the new BoT chairman.

Jibrin’s resignation occurred amid agitation by the southern caucus of the PDP for the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to step down for a southerner.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Bode George, amongst other southern members of the main opposition party had consistently demanded Ayu’s resignation but the former senator maintained that he won’t resign.

READ ALSO: Arrogance, Ingratitude Can’t Take You Anywhere, Wike Blasts PDP Chairman

Earlier, Jibrin had said it is unfair that PDP produced presidential candidate in the person of Atiku Abubakar (Adamawa State), and Ayu (Benue State) both from the north.

The Nasarawa-born chieftain had said he was willing to sacrifice his office for peace to reign in the party.