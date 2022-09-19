40 Trailers Impounded Under Lagos Flyovers – LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Monday said it impounded 40 illegally parked trailers, trucks and tankers under flyovers between the Costain and the Iganmu area of the state.

LASTMA General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, said the enforcement operations were carried out immediately after the expiration of a ‘7-day Removal Order’ served on the owners of the trucks.

Oreagba disclosed further that the level of voluntary compliance was encouraging as majority had removed their heavy duty vehicles before the commencement of the enforcement operations.

“We are very happy with the level of voluntary compliance by owner/drivers of these illegally parked trucks including other illegal workshops such as Iron benders, mechanics, food/ Fruits vendors,”he said according to a statement by LASTMA spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq.

He said the 40 impounded trailers were contravened around Ijora, Costain, Breweries and Ajegunle Park by Ijora Mobil Road area of Iganmu in Lagos.

The agency said that the owners and drivers of th impounded trailers would be charged to court accordingly.

The agency also noted that said the exercise would be continuous and be extended to other parts of the state in order checkmate criminal activities across the state.