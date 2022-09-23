Gombe Govt Confirms 10 Deaths From Cholera Outbreak

Authorities in Gombe State have confirmed the outbreak of cholera in parts of the state.

This, according to the state Ministry of Health, has led to the death of 10 people across five local government areas of the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Abdulrahman Shuaibu, confirmed the outbreak and death toll while briefing journalists on Thursday in Gombe.

He added that more than 200 confirmed cases of cholera have been recorded so far in Gombe.

Following the development, Shuaibu stated that the state government has activated an immediate response plan across 11 local government areas of the state.

He explained that this action became necessary for the prevention and management of cholera outbreak in the affected local government areas.