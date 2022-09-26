Advertisement

PHOTOS: Again, Peter Obi Meets With Obasanjo

Channels Television  
Updated September 26, 2022
Peter Obi enjoys massive support from young people in Nigeria. [email protected] Obi.

 

The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi on Monday held a meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo. 

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, shared photos of the meeting on his official Twitter handle. He, however, did not indicate where it took place.

‘Extensive Discussions’

“I deeply appreciate the opportunity to hold extensive discussions with President Olusegun Obasanjo earlier today on arising national interest matters,” he wrote, alongside the photos. “As usual, the exchanges were forthright and animated.”

Monday’s meeting followed a similar one Obi had with him weeks back. Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was around for that meeting which was held in London, UK.

See more photos from the most recent meeting below:



