Terrorists Ambush Troops In Zamfara, Kill One Soldier, Injure Others

One officer of the Nigerian Army has been reportedly killed while other soldiers sustained injuries on Wednesday, after suspected terrorists ambushed troops along Kaura Namoda – Shinkafi road in Zamfara State.

Sources from Kaura Namoda told Channels Television that the troops were on their way to respond to distress call in Dolen Kaura where bandits were reported to be operating before the terrorists laid ambush along Shinkafi highway and open fire on the troops

The bandits were said to have carted away guns mounted on two military gun truck before setting the two vehicles ablaze.

“The troops were responding to distress call when the bandits ambush them, they took the guns on the gun truck before they set them ablaze.”, a source from Kaura Namoda who pleaded anonymity disclosed.

Military and State authorities in Zamfara are yet to comment on the incident

However, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, HRH Sanusi Ahmad Asha and the Sole administrator of Kaura Namoda local government visited the scene of the incident this morning.