Nnamdi Kanu Only Discharged, Not Acquitted – Malami

Channels Television  
Updated October 13, 2022
Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, made an appearance on Channels Television on June 30, 2020.
The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Thursday reacted to the decision of the Appeal Court to discharge leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed by spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibril Gwandu, Mr Malami said the appeal court only discharged Kanu and did not acquit him.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement said. “For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the Court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public.

“The decision handed down by the court of appeal was on a single issues that borders on rendition.

“Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgment on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues.”



