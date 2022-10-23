Russian Jet Crashes Into Building, Kills Two In Southern Siberia

Two pilots were killed Sunday after a Russian military jet crashed into a two-storey building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk during a test flight, the local governor said.

“Both pilots were killed. None of the local residents were hurt… The Su aircraft was carrying out a test flight,” regional governor Igor Kobzev said on social media.

“According to preliminary data, a Su category plane hit a two-storey building in Irkutsk on Przhevalskogo street…”

Kobzev also posted a video of the building with smoke billowing against a dark sky and firefighters working at the scene.

Sunday’s crash is coming days after a military jet crashed into a block of flats in the Russian town of Yeysk.

More to follow…