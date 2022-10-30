IGP Dismisses Terror Attack In Abuja, Insists News Is False

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has again dismissed reports of a possible terror attack in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He stated this on Saturday while speaking at the Delta State Police Command, dismissing the terror attack in the FCT which he described as untrue.

Last Sunday, the US and United Kingdom both warned of a possible terrorist attack in the FCT. According to the warnings, the attack would be especially aimed at government buildings, places of worship, schools and other centers where large crowds gather.

Four days after the intelligence report, the police chief issued a statement, insisting that there is no security threat in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Specifically, he asked Nigerians to disregard the information by some western powers on the intelligence report.

He explained that policing is a collective responsibility and it is unnecessary to cause panic among Nigerians and other residents in the country.

While admitting that there is a security alert, the IGP faulted the US for not sharing the intelligence with Nigerian security agencies.

“Yes, there is a security alert. You didn’t tell me the security alert, you are in my country and territory but you went to tell your people,” he said.

“It doesn’t make sense. Be that as it may, we make efforts to douse it. We are proving that what they are saying is not true. Even if it is true, we have taken measures to forestall it. Don’t go to Abuja. Is that the solution? Will not going to Abuja solve the problem?”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked security agencies and citizens to continue being vigilant and careful with security, saying it is important to avoid panic.

He urged citizens to remain calm in the wake of the recent changes in travel advice from the US and UK governments, adding that it should not be a cause for panic.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shahu, said Nigeria is no exception in having terror threats listed in foreign government’s travel advice to their citizens.