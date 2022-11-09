Police Parade Man For Setting Five Children Ablaze In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has paraded a 64-year-old man, Joseph Ojo who set his five children ablaze in his residence in the state.

Addressing newsmen at the Ondo State Police Command headquarters in Akure, the state capital, the spokesperson for the command, Funmilayo Odunlami said that three of the burnt children died, while the remaining two are receiving treatment as a result of injuries sustained.

Also paraded are three members of the Eye cult group arrested by the police while on their way for an operation.

A 35-year-old man, Patrick Ejeh also was arrested for being in possession of a Toyota Camry car snatched at gunpoint in Akure.

The police spokesperson noted that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other suspects while the ones paraded will be charged to court.