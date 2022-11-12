INEC Dismisses Statement Claiming It Is Investigating Tinubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports claiming it is investigating the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu.

“A press release purported to have been issued by the Commission has been trending online since yesterday Friday 11th November 2022,” INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said in a statement on Saturday.

“It claims that the Commission has commenced investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against one of the presidential candidates in the forthcoming General Election and is liaising with a Court in the United States of America in pursuit of same to determine a possible violation of our guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

“We wish to state categorically that the said press release did not emanate from the Commission nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.”

“Press releases from the Commission are uploaded to the INEC Press Corps platform and simultaneously disseminated through our website and official social media handles. The public is advised to ignore the press release,” it added.