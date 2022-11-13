Nigeria Must Work For All Nigerians – Peter Obi

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says Nigeria must work for all its citizens.

In a short post on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Obi noted that Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and safely irrespective of where they live.

“There is Nigeria; But there are no Nigerians. Currently, Nigeria works for a small minority of people; Nigeria must work for ALL Nigerians. Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and in safety wherever they live. This is the first duty of government. This makes security a top priority for me,” the post read.

Obi who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a presidential aspirant and joined Labour Party to become its substantial flag bearer for the 2023 election has seen his popularity rise to become a top challenger to the more established PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Labour Party candidate and his party have since began campaign for the exalted office, first launching in Nasarawa State and then Benue State.

The latest outing for the Labour Party presidential campaign trail was in Edo State on Friday where they had a large turnout of crowd.

Following the Edo campaign Obi had tweeted, “What an awesome and OBIdient crowd in Benin. I am deeply humbled by Edo people’s show of love and support.”

In Benin-City, Mr Obi visited the Oba of Benin and he was also pictured with popular cleric, Apostle Johnson Suleman.