Court Nullifies APC Governorship Primary In Akwa Ibom

The Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, has disqualified Akan Udofia as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2023 governorship election.

The court ruled that Akan Udofia has never been a member of APC.

In her judgment delivered on Monday, Justice Agatha Okeke ordered that a fresh election be conducted within 14 days from the day of this judgement.

The judgment barred Udofia from participating in the election.

A former Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang had filed the case challenging the candidacy of Udofia.

Enang had alleged that Udofia was not an APC member as at the time the poll was conducted, noting that Udofia contested the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary held on May 25 before coming to contest the APC primary on May 26.