Kidnapped Anambra Transporter Dies One Week After Release

A popular transporter in Anambra State, Innocent Ezeokafor, has died one week after being freed by his abductors.

The victim was the head of a popular transport company in Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state. He was kidnapped on October 19 and spent 18 days in captivity before being released last week.

A family source said the transporter died at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi.

After securing his freedom from the gunmen, the victim’s health was said to have worsened. He was rushed to the teaching hospital where he died.

It is not clear if the family paid ransom to secure his release but the police authorities confirmed the victim’s death in a telephone interview on Monday.

Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, told Channels Television that the transporter’s death was natural as he died in the hospital after having been released from the kidnappers’ den a week ago.

Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, faulted the victim’s family for not reporting the death to the police.

The situation, he stated, has made the police authorities not to do much regarding the issue.

When asked whether any ransom was paid to the kidnappers, the police spokesman said he wasn’t aware if any payment was made to secure the victim’s freedom.