UN World Tourism Organisation Holds Conference In Lagos

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) is holding a global conference at the National Arts Theatre, in the Iganmu in Lagos State.

The conference which is geared towards development and growth of tourism culture and creative industries has Nigeria’s Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed in attendance.

The minister believed the event will foster synergy in the sector on a national scale, with international partners.

In line with promoting cultural heritage; one of the priority areas of the UNWTO Agenda for Africa 2030 -Tourism for Inclusive Growth, was spearheaded by the UNWTO Secretary-General and the programmatic priority of UNWTO on ‘Protect Our Heritage: Social, Cultural and Environmental Sustainability’.

The event which will end on Wednesday is expected to gather top-notch panelists and stakeholders to discuss linkages and opportunities between cultural tourism and the creative industries.

Delegates from 166 member countries to participate at are expected to participate in the conference.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo Attends 28th Nigerian Economic Summit In Abuja

National tourism and culture organisations, international organisations, destination management organisations and stakeholders from the public and private sectors are also expected at the conference.