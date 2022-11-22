17 Killed In Abuja Road Crash, FRSC Blames Excessive Speed

Seventeen passengers were killed in a road crash on Tuesday along the Kwali-Abaji Expressway before Awawa within the Federal Capital Territory.

This is as the Acting Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Ali Biu again cautioned drivers against violating the prescribed speed limit.

Biu made this call for caution while describing the avoidable crash that occurred around 6am on Tuesday.

FRSC spokesman, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Tuesday, said four other occupants of the vehicle were injured whilst one male occupant was rescued without any injury.

He admonished against night trips as well as urged drivers to always observe rest period of 30 minutes after every four hours drive so as to avoid the dangers of excessive speed and fatigue on the highways.

“Investigation into the fatal crash revealed that the crash involved 1 DAF Trailer with registration number BAU 632 XA, and a Toyota Bus bearing the following registration details GME 201 ZU.

“The main cause of the crash according to the report are, excessive speed (Speed Limit Violation) and fatigue,” the statement partly read, adding that the injured were rushed to the Abaji General Hospital while the remains of the dead victims were deposited at the mortuary.