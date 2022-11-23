Reps Want Payments For Customs’ IT Solutions Stopped

The House of Representatives has urged the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately stop any outstanding payments to webb fontaine until an investigation of its activities from 2006 2022 are completed as the country can not continue to pay for services not rendered.

Webb fontaine is the manager of the Nigeria Customs Service digital platforms responsible for the provision of Information Technology (IT) and telecommunication infrastructure for Nigeria and encompasses the delivery of customs management system nationwide via the Nigeria Customs Integrated System.

Following a motion which detailed the widespread network failure of the equipment of the company at the ports, the House agreed that since the company could not consistently and adequately provide IT services for operations of the Customs to block revenue leakages which it was hired for, the Federal Government should stop payments for work not done.

The House also noted with dismay that because of the epileptic services of the company’s operations, the Federal Government, the Nigerian ports and freight forwarders are hemorrhaging financially and otherwise, which is detrimental to financial and commercial activities in the country.