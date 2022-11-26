Gunmen Kill Two Guards In Ondo

Gunmen on Saturday killed two night guards in Ikare Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The killings were said to have taken place in the early hours of Saturday at two different locations in the town: the Mimiko market, and the NASFAT schools.

The entire community has been thrown into sadness and panic as a result of the killings.

It was gathered that the head of one of the victims was cut, while the hands of the other were cut also; but none of their body parts were removed.

The Mimiko market where one of the dead bodies were discovered has since been deserted by traders and buyers.

Men from the police division in the town have removed the corpses and deposited them at the morgue of the State Specialists’ Hospital in the town.

READ ALSO: FRSC Fumes As Truck Driver Crushes Two Operatives To Death

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incidents to Channels Television in a telephone conversation.

She disclosed that investigations have commenced on the killings, expressing hope that the perpetrators of the evil act would be apprehended and prosecuted.