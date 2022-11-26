FRSC Fumes As Truck Driver Crushes Two Operatives To Death

The Acting Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, has expressed indignation over the death of two operatives, pledging the resolve of the corps to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they face the wrath of the law.

Biu, in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem on Friday, decried the incessant knockdown and crushing of patrol operatives at the hands of reckless drivers who continuously violate the legally prescribed speed limit.

According to the statement, the incident was caused by a truck driver travelling at an excessive speed along the Ikot-Ikpene-Aba route on Friday.

“The crash occurred as a result of excessive speed indulged by the driver of a DAF articulated truck while trying to dodge a pothole along the axis.

“According to preliminary investigation, the fatal crash involved an FRSC patrol vehicle and a white-coloured truck. The road crash affected a total of eight male adults, out of which two sustained severe injuries, two were killed, while the remaining four passengers were rescued without any injuries.

“The injured persons have been taken to Ikot Ekpene General hospital and the dead deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital respectively,” the statement read.

The FRSC boss expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the staff members who lost their lives in active service, while assuring the public of the corps’ resilience and resolve to ensure perpetrators of such “bad driving culture” face the law.

He urged habitually reckless drivers to desist from such acts by complying with acceptable road safety regulations, saying the corps would not spare anyone engaged in this deadly act of recklessness on the road.