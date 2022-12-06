Abducted Benue Commissioner Regains Freedom

The abducted Benue State Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Ekpe Ogbu, has regained his freedom.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Colonel Paul Hemba (retd), the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Governor Samuel Ortom.

He told Channels Television in a telephone conversation that more details on his release will be made available soon.

It is yet to be ascertained if any money was paid as ransom to secure the commissioner’s release.

Ogbu’s release comes two days after he was kidnapped at the notorious Adankari Junction along the Otukpo-Ado Road in the North-Central State.

The state government had on Sunday explained that the Hilux van the victim was traveling in has been recovered by the Police in Otukpo, vowing to rescue the commissioner unhurt.