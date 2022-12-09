Tinubu’s Chatham House Outing Shows He Has A Competent Team – Fani-Kayode

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode, says the Chatham House outing by the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, shows how competent his team is.

Fani-Kayode said this while defending Tinubu’s delegation of questions thrown at him at Chatham House to some of his associates. He dismissed the notion that the APC flag bearer’s action was because he was not capable of answering them.

“He was proving to the world that Nigeria has not only capable leaders like himself but also capable disciples, those with him at Chatham House and back here in Nigeria that would form part of his inner circle and his team when he forms government, and I am very proud of that,” he said on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“For people to assume that he cannot answer simply because he delegated, he had an interview with the BBC and he acquainted himself exceptionally well and to the fundamental questions, he didn’t delegate anybody to answer for him, he spoke well, he spoke clearly,” Fani-Kayode continued.

The former Minister of Aviation said that Tinubu’s appearance at Chatham House was just to fulfill the tradition of presidential candidates and not an obligation.

He asked Tinubu’s critics to be cautious, maintaining that being in a foreign land where he’s not obliged to answer questions in any particular format, Tinubu chose to answer some himself and delegated others to his associates.

READ ALSO: Labour Party Sacks National Publicity Secretary, Dissolves Ogun Excos

Tinubu had on Monday made an appearance at Chatham House in London, the world-leading policy institute and think-tank forum where he revealed some of his plans for major sectors like defense, economy, education, and technology.

During the visit, he delegated some of his allies including serving governors and lawmakers to answer questions posed by participants.

Some of those who answered questions on Tinubu’s behalf include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; APC national women’s leader, Dr Betta Edu; former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos, Wale Edun; amongst others.