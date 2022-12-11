Residents Killed As Armed Hoodlums Attack Ondo Communities

Some armed hoodlums on Saturday invaded Kajola and Kuseru communities in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing residents and destroying properties and farmlands.

An eyewitness account disclosed that the hoodlums came from Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Omisanya in a statement made available to newsmen confirmed the incident, noting that it was a reprisal attack by hoodlums from Aiyetoro community.

She disclosed that the previous day, one Juliana Abejoye had been attacked by two masked men on her farm at Ogbontiba near Kuseru community but she escaped with injuries and she’s now hospitalized.

According to Mrs. Omisanya, the hoodlums set ablaze some motorcycles, killed animals and destroyed farms in Kuseru.

The police imagemaker further asserted that a team of policemen have been dispatched to the area, adding that corpses of some vigilantes were recovered by the police officers near the residence of the village head of Koseru.

The police spokesperson also disclosed that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Oyeyemi Oyediran has visited the scene to appeal to the communities to allow peace to reign, as investigations regarding the crisis intensifies.

She also stated that the CP has assured the residents within the clashing communities and the entire Ondo State of adequate security of lives and prosperity, especially as the festive season draws closer.