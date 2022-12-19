Bandits ‘Kill’ 37 In Kaduna, Burn Down Houses

No fewer than 37 people have been reportedly killed by bandits during fresh attacks in the Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attacks took place separately on Sunday night at Malagum 1 and Sokwong communities of Kagoro Chiefdom in the Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, the Speaker of Kaura Local Government Legislative Council, Chairman of Kauru Local Government Area, Hon Atuk Stephen, told Channels Television that the bandits carried out the coordinated attacks at about 11 pm on Sunday where they killed 37 people.

READ ALSO: Scores Feared Dead As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Enugu Community

He also said that the bandits burnt down over 100 houses and destroyed many vehicles and motorcycles during the attack.

According to him, all houses in the Sokwong community were completely razed down by the bandits while the entire area has been deserted.