Minor Arrested For ‘Insulting’ Gov Buni On Social Media

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly insulting Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni on social media.

Although he was arrested on December 11, 2022, it came to the public knowledge on Monday after the minor’s father, Garba Isa called on police authorities to release his son.

Channels Television gathered that the minor was arrested in Nguru and later transferred to the State Investigation Division of the Nigeria Police Force in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Speaking to Channels Television via a telephone conversation, Isa condemned the attitude of his son.

The laundry worker appealed to the governor and the Commissioner of Police, Garba Haruna to release his son on passionate grounds.

“I regret what my son did. I am nobody, an ordinary laundry man, what my son (Umar) did was totally wrong, I appeal to Governor Mai Mala Buni and the police on passionate grounds to forgive my son and release him,” he said.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police admitted that the suspect is in custody, saying when investigations are concluded he would be charged to the court.

“When we conclude our investigation, he will definitely be charged to court. People are using social media to insult and tarnish people’s character, the society needs to be sanitised,” the CP said.

“You cannot use social media and begin to post all sorts of things. There is law and order in Nigeria, whoever infringes on someone’s right will be punished.”