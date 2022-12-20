Why I Attend Church Events – Peter Obi

Peter Obi says his regular attendance of church events is not a political strategy. It is because Nigeria needs prayers, the Labour Pary (LP) presidential candidate said.

While opposition parties have accused him of attending religious gatherings because of political gains, the former Anambra State Governor has denied the claims.

He spoke in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday when he visited the former prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria and a former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) His Eminence Dr Sunday Mbang at his residence.

Obi argued that Nigeria not only needs an agile, healthy, and visionary leader, it also needs prayers.

He asked religious leaders to speak truth to power as the church is not left out of the country’s challenges, citing the kidnapping of priests in the North Central and North West regions.

On his part, the cleric decried Nigeria’s current situation, saying the country is battling with endemic poverty and insecurity.

Dr Mbang believes that Nigeria must be set on the new part by an agile and healthy leader who will work for the people and not members of a cabal or his political party.

The preacher asked Obi to ensure he keeps to his promises if he is elected otherwise history will be unkind to him. This, according to him, is because millions of Nigerians see him as the last hope to rescue the country.