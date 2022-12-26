Advertisement

Two Killed After Sporadic Shooting In Delta

Updated December 26, 2022
Delta State is an oil and agricultural producing state in Nigeria.
Two persons have been confirmed dead after a sporadic shooting by a yet to be identified individual who was driving through with a Toyota Highlander along the Ekpan, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

Police spokesman, Bright Edafe who confirmed this to Channels Television in a telephone conversation explained that the Ekpan incident happened on the eve of Christmas.

According to him, one of the those killed was a petty trader who was selling drinks and other items for the youths who were having an all-night party.

A similar incident was also recorded in Sapele, within Sapele Local Government Area where a cult clash occurred on the same day.

Although there were no deaths recorded, the police says it has stated investigating both incidents with hopes to catch the perpetrators and make them face the full wrath of the law.



