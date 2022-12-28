Advertisement

Alleged Murder: Umahi Orders Arrest Of Ebonyi APC Chairman, House Of Reps Candidate

Channels Television  
Updated December 28, 2022
Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi is unbothered by defections to the APC in Nigeria
A file photot of Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi.

 

Governor David Nweze Umahi has directed the immediate arrest and prosecution of the State APC Chairman, Chief Stanley Emegha and Candidate for Afikpo North/Afikpo South Federal Constituency, Chief Eni Uduma Chima for their roles in the murder of three persons in Ekoli Edda.

Governor Umahi gave the directive during an on the spot assessment of the level of damages in the area.

According to a statement by his special aide, Chooks Oko, the governor also directed the Commissioner of Police to arrest all those connected with the carnage and ensure they face justice.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Storm Ebonyi APC Chairman’s House, Kill Brother

Umahi while announcing the suspension of all social gatherings in Edda until normalcy returns, urged the Commissioner of Police to saturate the area with security presence to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

As at the time of filing this report, the whole Ekoli Edda has been cordoned off by the combined team of the Police, Army and the Ebubeagu Security outfit.



More on Crime Watch

Pakistan Court Frees Rapist After Deal To Marry Victim

Kidnappers Kill Three Siblings In Taraba After Ransom Payment 

Gunmen Storm Ebonyi APC Chairman’s House, Kill Brother

Police Commence Investigation Into Alleged Killing Of Three In Oyo

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV