10 Killed In DR Congo Road Accident

A truck overturned in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday, killing 10 people and wounding several others, the local government said.

The lorry, loaded with passengers and goods, overturned in the village of Kitongo in South Kivu province early in the morning, said Hilaire Isombya, the head of a civil society group in the area.

South Kivu interior minister Theophile Kiluwe Migo told AFP that ten people were killed, with an unspecified number of other people wounded.

He added that the vehicle had been overloaded, which along with the poor state of the road, caused the accident.

Traffic accidents are frequent in the DRC, a vast central African country where most of the roads are unpaved.