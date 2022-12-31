Dialogue With Commanders Of Terror Groups Part Of Solution To Insurgency – Theatre Commander

Talks with the commanders of terror groups form part of the “non-kinetic” aspect of ending Nigeria’s 13-year insurgency war, the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the North-East, Major General Chris Musa has said.

Maj-Gen. Musa made this known on Saturday during a live appearance on Channels TV’s 2022 In Retrospect, an End-Of-Year special.

When asked whether talks should be held with terrorists or not, the Major General said, “Most definitely. You will find out what we are facing now is a kind of insurgency that has run for 13 years.

“For us to be able to get this wrapped up, we need to be able to get the non-kinetic aspect and this non-kinetic aspect has to do with good governance, reaching out to the commanders of these groups including looking and searching out where sponsors are.”

The major general said the insurgents including fighters of the Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province have realised that they cannot take over Nigeria.

“They have seen within themselves that they cannot take out the Federal Republic of Nigeria, they cannot face the Armed Forces.

“So, it is good that we open other windows as we are doing this, there will be dialogue behind the doors. So that they give them a leeway to exit so that there will be peace because they know it is just a matter of time,” he said.

The theatre commander, however, said the military won’t compromise its stance on ransom payment, emphasising that the military won’t support the payment of ransom to marauders and kidnappers.

He said insurgents fizzle out during military operations and move into other countries in the Lake Chad only to return after military operations.

According to the theatre commander, the solution to terrorism in Nigeria should start from good parenting system, good schools. He advised that capacity be built from behind; schools should be in place, lectures given on security awareness in schools, good governance, database of citizens, amongst others.

“We need to go back to be able to build capacity from behind: our schools must be in place, we must have good governance, we must be able to curtail and understand who are Nigerians and how do we do this? Build up capacities,” Maj-Gen. Musa said.

“Every Nigerian must take ownership of what is going on: don’t throw blames but take ownership,” he said.