My Chieftaincy Title Will Inspire More Women – Chimamanda

Award-winning Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Adichie says becoming the first woman in her Abba hometown of Anambra State will inspire other women to become honoured chiefs.

Adichie, who has received many awards locally and internationally as a writer, over the weekend received the title of ‘Odeluwa’ which translates to ‘the one who writes for the world’ from the traditional ruler of Abba, Igwe L.N. Ezeh.

In her appreciation post on Wednesday, Adichie urged culture custodians to celebrate men and women equally.

READ ALSO: Jubilation As Mbaka Returns To Adoration Ministry After Suspension

“I am the first woman in my hometown to be made a chief, and it makes me happy to know that more women will follow,” Adichie wrote on Facebook.

“Culture does not make people, people make culture. Cultures thrive when they best serve and reflect the people. Ours must become a culture that celebrates achievement, whether it comes from a man or a woman.

“It was a day filled with joyful moments but the highlight for me was the sight of many children on the dusty road, laughing and waving and shouting ‘Odeluwa!’ Amongst them, I hope, were little girls with their hearts full of dreams who feel encouraged to keep trying, to keep going.”